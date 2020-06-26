4675 E Mountain View Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly yoga

2 bed 1 bath near Kensington bridge & Normal heights shops. - This home is nestled between Kensington bridge and bustling Normal heights shops. 6 month lease with the option of going month to month afterwards. The home is partially furnished. Internet, Cable and landscape included in lease. The home has Central AC/heating. Tankless water heater & blinds throughout! New luxury laminate plank floors, upgraded kitchen and appliances with full tile backsplash and pantry as well as a highly coveted full laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of storage. Private and fully fenced yard with fresh turf.



The bathroom has been upgraded to a Euro-glide shower door, the windows are upgraded to be energy efficient and it is wired for CAT 5 cable.



Ward Canyon Dog park and Normal Heights Elementary school are around the corner, also close to the 805 and the 15 for a swift commute anywhere!



This house has everything you need with a wealth of nearby places that are just waiting to become YOUR places. Stehlys is an organic shop with great variety; The Haven and Ponces are great neighborhood eateries; Village Vino has a fun happy hour! The Thai Joint on Adams cant be beat if youre craving a good peanut sauce. For Yoga, Pilates and Barre check out Beyond Pilates for an awesome experience. Kiko & Sven is a charming boutique with sweet gifts and Dos Palmas is the best place for coffee or breakfast on the weekends. An added bonus is the cellar below, dont forget to check it out! Right at the bottom of the exterior back steps!



(RLNE5160879)