San Diego, CA
4675 E Mountain View Dr.
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

4675 E Mountain View Dr.

4675 East Mountain View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4675 East Mountain View Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
2 bed 1 bath near Kensington bridge & Normal heights shops. - This home is nestled between Kensington bridge and bustling Normal heights shops. 6 month lease with the option of going month to month afterwards. The home is partially furnished. Internet, Cable and landscape included in lease. The home has Central AC/heating. Tankless water heater & blinds throughout! New luxury laminate plank floors, upgraded kitchen and appliances with full tile backsplash and pantry as well as a highly coveted full laundry room off the kitchen with plenty of storage. Private and fully fenced yard with fresh turf.

The bathroom has been upgraded to a Euro-glide shower door, the windows are upgraded to be energy efficient and it is wired for CAT 5 cable.

Ward Canyon Dog park and Normal Heights Elementary school are around the corner, also close to the 805 and the 15 for a swift commute anywhere!

This house has everything you need with a wealth of nearby places that are just waiting to become YOUR places. Stehlys is an organic shop with great variety; The Haven and Ponces are great neighborhood eateries; Village Vino has a fun happy hour! The Thai Joint on Adams cant be beat if youre craving a good peanut sauce. For Yoga, Pilates and Barre check out Beyond Pilates for an awesome experience. Kiko & Sven is a charming boutique with sweet gifts and Dos Palmas is the best place for coffee or breakfast on the weekends. An added bonus is the cellar below, dont forget to check it out! Right at the bottom of the exterior back steps!

(RLNE5160879)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have any available units?
4675 E Mountain View Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have?
Some of 4675 E Mountain View Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4675 E Mountain View Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4675 E Mountain View Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4675 E Mountain View Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. offer parking?
No, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have a pool?
No, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4675 E Mountain View Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4675 E Mountain View Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
