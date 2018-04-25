All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4673 1/2 36th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4673 1/2 36th St
Last updated May 18 2019 at 11:13 AM

4673 1/2 36th St

4673 1/2 36th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4673 1/2 36th St, San Diego, CA 92116
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime Normal Heights Location!

4673.5 36th St is close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways, and within walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars and more on Adams Ave.

Features:
Second floor
1 bed/1 bath apartment
Kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal
Updated bathroom with shower/tub combination
Ceiling fan
Hardwood-style vinyl flooring

Water and garbage service is included
Laundry facility on-site
One assigned parking space included
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent (max of 2 pets, 50 lb weight limit)

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

(RLNE4668079)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4673 1/2 36th St have any available units?
4673 1/2 36th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4673 1/2 36th St have?
Some of 4673 1/2 36th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4673 1/2 36th St currently offering any rent specials?
4673 1/2 36th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4673 1/2 36th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4673 1/2 36th St is pet friendly.
Does 4673 1/2 36th St offer parking?
Yes, 4673 1/2 36th St offers parking.
Does 4673 1/2 36th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4673 1/2 36th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4673 1/2 36th St have a pool?
No, 4673 1/2 36th St does not have a pool.
Does 4673 1/2 36th St have accessible units?
No, 4673 1/2 36th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4673 1/2 36th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4673 1/2 36th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Windsong
4856 Del Monte Ave
San Diego, CA 92107

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University