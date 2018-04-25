4673 1/2 36th St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime Normal Heights Location!



4673.5 36th St is close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways, and within walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars and more on Adams Ave.



Features:

Second floor

1 bed/1 bath apartment

Kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal

Updated bathroom with shower/tub combination

Ceiling fan

Hardwood-style vinyl flooring



Water and garbage service is included

Laundry facility on-site

One assigned parking space included

Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent (max of 2 pets, 50 lb weight limit)



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



(RLNE4668079)