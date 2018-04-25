4673 1/2 36th St

Amenities
Beautiful Renovated Two Bedroom Apartment in Prime Normal Heights Location!
4673.5 36th St is close to the 15, 805, and 8 freeways, and within walking distance to Vons, Ward Canyon Neighborhood Park, restaurants and bars and more on Adams Ave.
Features:
Second floor
1 bed/1 bath apartment
Kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel dishwasher, gas range/oven, refrigerator, microwave and garbage disposal
Updated bathroom with shower/tub combination
Ceiling fan
Hardwood-style vinyl flooring
Water and garbage service is included
Laundry facility on-site
One assigned parking space included
Pets welcome with $500 pet deposit and pet rent (max of 2 pets, 50 lb weight limit)
You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
(RLNE4668079)