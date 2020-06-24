All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

4668 Orchard Ave

4668 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4668 Orchard Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
4668 Orchard Ave Available 06/01/20 Awesome Beach House - Beautiful and spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home just up the hill on Orchard Ave in Ocean Beach (a block and a half from Sunset Cliffs Blvd). It's been lovingly remodeled and has a modern feel, also has a private patio area. This home has tile and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Step into the alley or out to the street and stand in awe of the amazing ocean views. It's a short walk to the beach and all the shops and restaurants in Ocean Beach and from Sunset Cliffs. You'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Water is included. Comes with one off street parking space just behind the home, and there is plenty of street parking. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.

(RLNE4786027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 Orchard Ave have any available units?
4668 Orchard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 4668 Orchard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4668 Orchard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4668 Orchard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4668 Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4668 Orchard Ave offers parking.
Does 4668 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 Orchard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 4668 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4668 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 4668 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4668 Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
