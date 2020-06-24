Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

4668 Orchard Ave Available 06/01/20 Awesome Beach House - Beautiful and spacious 2 bed, 1 bath home just up the hill on Orchard Ave in Ocean Beach (a block and a half from Sunset Cliffs Blvd). It's been lovingly remodeled and has a modern feel, also has a private patio area. This home has tile and laminate flooring throughout, no carpet. Step into the alley or out to the street and stand in awe of the amazing ocean views. It's a short walk to the beach and all the shops and restaurants in Ocean Beach and from Sunset Cliffs. You'll have access to all that OB has to offer without compromising comfort, plus this central location allows easy access to downtown San Diego, Mission Valley, and northern San Diego. Water is included. Comes with one off street parking space just behind the home, and there is plenty of street parking. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or text Celso at (619) 674-1516. Listed by Three Guys Properties BRE # 02015867.



(RLNE4786027)