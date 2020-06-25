All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

4650 Exbury Ct.

4650 Exbury Court · No Longer Available
Location

4650 Exbury Court, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
4650 Exbury Ct. Available 07/07/19 Beautiful single story in Carmel Valley - Here is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Approx. 1400 sq ft. Highly desirable single level in San Remo. Complete remodel includes light and bright kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, dual paned windows and more. High quality exotic finishes include Brazilian Tigerwood floors, Italian cabinets, Crema Europa travertine w/ Northern Lights mosaic tile. Heated floors in master bath. Grohe aqua tower multi head shower. One bedroom is used as an office and does not have closet. Refrigerator included and washer/dryer hookups. This is a must see home! No pets will be allowed. Available early July.

Please check out video walk through at www.givingtreepm.com

Contact us today to if you have any questions or schedule a viewing of this great home!

DRE #02035049

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2388991)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4650 Exbury Ct. have any available units?
4650 Exbury Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4650 Exbury Ct. have?
Some of 4650 Exbury Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4650 Exbury Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4650 Exbury Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4650 Exbury Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4650 Exbury Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4650 Exbury Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4650 Exbury Ct. offers parking.
Does 4650 Exbury Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4650 Exbury Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4650 Exbury Ct. have a pool?
No, 4650 Exbury Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4650 Exbury Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4650 Exbury Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4650 Exbury Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4650 Exbury Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
