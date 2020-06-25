Amenities

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4650 Exbury Ct. Available 07/07/19 Beautiful single story in Carmel Valley - Here is a 3 bedroom 2 bath with a 2 car garage located in the heart of Carmel Valley. Approx. 1400 sq ft. Highly desirable single level in San Remo. Complete remodel includes light and bright kitchen, upgraded bathrooms, dual paned windows and more. High quality exotic finishes include Brazilian Tigerwood floors, Italian cabinets, Crema Europa travertine w/ Northern Lights mosaic tile. Heated floors in master bath. Grohe aqua tower multi head shower. One bedroom is used as an office and does not have closet. Refrigerator included and washer/dryer hookups. This is a must see home! No pets will be allowed. Available early July.



No Pets Allowed



