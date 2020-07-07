All apartments in San Diego
4645 Orten St
4645 Orten St

4645 Orten Street · No Longer Available
Location

4645 Orten Street, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Cute detached home on a huge lot in Bay Park neighborhood! this privae home is secluded with no neighbors in sight, live in the prestine bay park area with partial view of the bay, large driveway can fit multiple cars or RVs, this remodeled home has original hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, both bathrooms has been remodeled, large master bedroom with private bathroom, 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookup, low maintenance slab backyard with large storage shed, lots of space in the backyard with fruit trees, got to see to appreciate!

(RLNE5466287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4645 Orten St have any available units?
4645 Orten St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4645 Orten St have?
Some of 4645 Orten St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4645 Orten St currently offering any rent specials?
4645 Orten St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4645 Orten St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4645 Orten St is pet friendly.
Does 4645 Orten St offer parking?
Yes, 4645 Orten St offers parking.
Does 4645 Orten St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4645 Orten St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4645 Orten St have a pool?
No, 4645 Orten St does not have a pool.
Does 4645 Orten St have accessible units?
No, 4645 Orten St does not have accessible units.
Does 4645 Orten St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4645 Orten St has units with dishwashers.

