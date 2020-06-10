All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

4644 Larkspur St

4644 Larkspur Street · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Larkspur Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
4644 Larkspur St Available 11/02/19 Furnished Apartment, Private Patio, Blocks from the Beach! - This home is offered furnished on a 6-month lease and month-to-month after, all the larger furniture pieces shown in the photos are included. Available now.

Inviting, nicely upgraded interior. Large windows bring in the natural light.
All windows have just been replaced with dual-pane sound reducing type.
Open layout has a nice breakfast counter between the kitchen and living room.

Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space - one has a double wall closet and the other has a walk-in closet.

Nicely updated bathroom.

Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, counter top microwave. Tiled floors and counters, plenty of cabinet space.

Brand new air conditioner just installed!
Washer and dryer included.

Second level apartment in a 2-unit lot.
It has a private side patio with plenty of room for a table, chairs, and BBQ.

Nice, private setting with easy access to the nearby beaches and parks.
Off-street parking in the alley.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3465558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Larkspur St have any available units?
4644 Larkspur St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 Larkspur St have?
Some of 4644 Larkspur St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Larkspur St currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Larkspur St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Larkspur St pet-friendly?
No, 4644 Larkspur St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4644 Larkspur St offer parking?
Yes, 4644 Larkspur St offers parking.
Does 4644 Larkspur St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4644 Larkspur St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Larkspur St have a pool?
No, 4644 Larkspur St does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Larkspur St have accessible units?
No, 4644 Larkspur St does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Larkspur St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 Larkspur St does not have units with dishwashers.
