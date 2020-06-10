Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

4644 Larkspur St Available 11/02/19 Furnished Apartment, Private Patio, Blocks from the Beach! - This home is offered furnished on a 6-month lease and month-to-month after, all the larger furniture pieces shown in the photos are included. Available now.



Inviting, nicely upgraded interior. Large windows bring in the natural light.

All windows have just been replaced with dual-pane sound reducing type.

Open layout has a nice breakfast counter between the kitchen and living room.



Two spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space - one has a double wall closet and the other has a walk-in closet.



Nicely updated bathroom.



Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas range, counter top microwave. Tiled floors and counters, plenty of cabinet space.



Brand new air conditioner just installed!

Washer and dryer included.



Second level apartment in a 2-unit lot.

It has a private side patio with plenty of room for a table, chairs, and BBQ.



Nice, private setting with easy access to the nearby beaches and parks.

Off-street parking in the alley.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3465558)