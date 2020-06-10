All apartments in San Diego
4639 Executive Dr
4639 Executive Dr

4639 Executive Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4639 Executive Drive, San Diego, CA 92121
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Executive Drive - Property Id: 96001

For Rent: A ~1220 sq ft Town home in UTC near the Westfield Mall, PF Chang's, UCSD, Beaches etc

2 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Open living space that flows into a private, enclosed Deck
Deck provides the feel of a Sun room
Attached 2 car garage.
Extra-large garage has space for office area and/or storage after parking two cars
Fridge, cooking range, washer, dryer included
Quiet, secluded neighborhood with a lawn in front of the house, which is maintained by HOA.
No neighbors above or below
Rent includes water and Trash.
Rent DOES NOT include Gas and Electricity
Town home complex features Pool and Jacuzzi
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96001
Property Id 96001

(RLNE4646557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

