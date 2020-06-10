4639 Executive Dr

Amenities

Executive Drive - Property Id: 96001



For Rent: A ~1220 sq ft Town home in UTC near the Westfield Mall, PF Chang's, UCSD, Beaches etc



2 bedrooms

2.5 bathrooms

Open living space that flows into a private, enclosed Deck

Deck provides the feel of a Sun room

Attached 2 car garage.

Extra-large garage has space for office area and/or storage after parking two cars

Fridge, cooking range, washer, dryer included

Quiet, secluded neighborhood with a lawn in front of the house, which is maintained by HOA.

No neighbors above or below

Rent includes water and Trash.

Rent DOES NOT include Gas and Electricity

Town home complex features Pool and Jacuzzi

