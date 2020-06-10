4639 Executive Dr

Amenities
Executive Drive - Property Id: 96001
For Rent: A ~1220 sq ft Town home in UTC near the Westfield Mall, PF Chang's, UCSD, Beaches etc
2 bedrooms
2.5 bathrooms
Open living space that flows into a private, enclosed Deck
Deck provides the feel of a Sun room
Attached 2 car garage.
Extra-large garage has space for office area and/or storage after parking two cars
Fridge, cooking range, washer, dryer included
Quiet, secluded neighborhood with a lawn in front of the house, which is maintained by HOA.
No neighbors above or below
Rent includes water and Trash.
Rent DOES NOT include Gas and Electricity
Town home complex features Pool and Jacuzzi
