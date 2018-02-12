All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave
Last updated April 30 2020 at 5:24 AM

4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave

4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Affordable living at the beach! Ocean Beach studio Cottage w/large private enclosed back patio, driveway parking & Ocean Views! Located a Quick 4 block walk to the beach & all that O B has to offer. Bright, open studio with spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, updated bathrm, big closet, skylights, dual pane windows, updated bathroom, it's well insulated & has good driveway parking. You will love the outdoor space, extra storage space, quiet residential neighborhood. Avail 4/1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have any available units?
4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have?
Some of 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave offers parking.
Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have a pool?
No, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have accessible units?
No, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Current
1551 Union St
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University