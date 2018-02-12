4636 1/2 Narragansett Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Affordable living at the beach! Ocean Beach studio Cottage w/large private enclosed back patio, driveway parking & Ocean Views! Located a Quick 4 block walk to the beach & all that O B has to offer. Bright, open studio with spacious kitchen, lots of cabinets, tiled flooring throughout, updated bathrm, big closet, skylights, dual pane windows, updated bathroom, it's well insulated & has good driveway parking. You will love the outdoor space, extra storage space, quiet residential neighborhood. Avail 4/1