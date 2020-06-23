4620 Winona Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available for move-in July12th.



Live in the heart of the quiet neighborhood of Talmadge in this spacious 2100 S.F, 4 bedroom, 3 bath house with a family/TV room, a huge backyard, and 2 car garage. Lots of charm and attention to detail. We are looking for long term tenants who will take care of this home like it is theirs.



Very spacious with big sized rooms and closets. Lots of storage area in garage and throughout house. Huge gated yard with fruit trees galore. Come see this one of a kind home today!



LEASE TERMS:

- 12 month lease.

- 1st month's rent and deposit required for move-in. 2nd month rent will be prorated.

- Credit score of 650 or better and 2.8 times rent in gross monthly (pre-tax) income required.

- Tenants are REQUIRED to carry renters insurance coverage, $100,000 in personal liability. High Tide Properties must be listed as additionally insured and all Tenants MUST be listed on the policy. If you don't have renter's insurance, you can get coverage through Lemonade Insurance through our link here. https://www.lemonade.com/l/hightide?utm_source=hightide&utm_medium=partners&utm_campaign=email&utm_term=bizdev&utm_content=new_tenants



PARKING:

- 2 car garage in backyard.

- 4 car driveway in front of house.



APPLIANCES INCLUDED:

- Central Heat, Dishwasher, Range/Oven. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator are in working order, but repair/replacement, if any, shall be responsibility of tenant.



UTILITIES:

- Tenant pays all utilities.

- Owner pays for gardening service.



PET & SMOKING POLICY: No Smoking On Property

- Up to 2 cats allowed, $250 deposit per cat, $25 monthly pet rent per cat. Tenant shall be responsible for carpet damage, if any, by cats.

Apply online at www.hightideprop.com! All adults (18+) must apply!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $2,995

