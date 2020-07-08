All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:07 AM

4597 Contour Blvd

4597 Contour Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4597 Contour Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
TENANT OCCUPIED - "Please just drive by & email for additional info"

Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath stand-alone house, updated open concept kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, dishwasher, gas cooktop, microwave, dual pane windows and hardwood floors throughout, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, an oversize 2 car garage & fenced in yard.
Welcome home to this charming Talmadge single-story home featuring hardwood floors, private yard, and attached garage. This amazing central located home is just a minute to SDSU, shopping & freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4597 Contour Blvd have any available units?
4597 Contour Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4597 Contour Blvd have?
Some of 4597 Contour Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4597 Contour Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4597 Contour Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4597 Contour Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4597 Contour Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4597 Contour Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4597 Contour Blvd offers parking.
Does 4597 Contour Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4597 Contour Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4597 Contour Blvd have a pool?
No, 4597 Contour Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4597 Contour Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4597 Contour Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4597 Contour Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4597 Contour Blvd has units with dishwashers.

