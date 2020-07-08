4597 Contour Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

TENANT OCCUPIED - "Please just drive by & email for additional info"



Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath stand-alone house, updated open concept kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinetry, dishwasher, gas cooktop, microwave, dual pane windows and hardwood floors throughout, laundry room with full-size washer and dryer, an oversize 2 car garage & fenced in yard.

Welcome home to this charming Talmadge single-story home featuring hardwood floors, private yard, and attached garage. This amazing central located home is just a minute to SDSU, shopping & freeways.