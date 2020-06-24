All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4589 Casa Nova Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4589 Casa Nova Court
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:50 AM

4589 Casa Nova Court

4589 Casa Nova Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Ocean Crest
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4589 Casa Nova Court, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Amenities

media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
media room
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE FOR RENT IN DOLPHIN CV / OCEAN VIEW HILLS AREA. Two story, built in 2003 with 2,224 soft. Features 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs). This house is located near 805, 905 and 5 freeway, ocean view hills parks and schools. Walking distance to shopping center and AMC movie theater.
BEAUTIFUL HOUSE FOR RENT IN DOLPHIN CV / OCEAN VIEW HILLS AREA. Two story, built in 2003 with 2,224 soft. Features 6 bedrooms, 3 full baths (1 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs). This house is located near 805, 905 and 5 freeway, ocean view hills parks and schools. Walking distance to shopping center and AMC movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have any available units?
4589 Casa Nova Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4589 Casa Nova Court currently offering any rent specials?
4589 Casa Nova Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4589 Casa Nova Court pet-friendly?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court offer parking?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not offer parking.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have a pool?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not have a pool.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have accessible units?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4589 Casa Nova Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4589 Casa Nova Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Bella Posta Apts
10343 10343 San Diego Mission Rd.
San Diego, CA 92108
Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University