4584 Georgia St. Unit 6

Amenities
University Heights - Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo.
Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Nicely updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven and granite countertops. Cozy living room comes with a fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms have large closets, carpeted flooring, with a balcony off the master bedroom. Unit is complete with a stackable washer/dryer, central heat & air, two assigned parking spaces PLUS a garage for storage! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Gas/Electric. Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit.
Blocks away from Trolley Barn Park, and amazing cafes, restaurants, and boutique stores on the lively Park Boulevard.
Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of ~3x rent, good credit, good residential history
- Renter's insurance required
Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com
This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010
(RLNE4518242)