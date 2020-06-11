All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

4584 Georgia St. Unit 6

4584 Georgia St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

4584 Georgia St, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
University Heights - Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo.

Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Nicely updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven and granite countertops. Cozy living room comes with a fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms have large closets, carpeted flooring, with a balcony off the master bedroom. Unit is complete with a stackable washer/dryer, central heat & air, two assigned parking spaces PLUS a garage for storage! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Gas/Electric. Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit.

Blocks away from Trolley Barn Park, and amazing cafes, restaurants, and boutique stores on the lively Park Boulevard.

Terms:
- Lease
- All adult occupants (18+) must apply
- Gross monthly income of ~3x rent, good credit, good residential history
- Renter's insurance required

Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com

This Property is Professionally Managed by Ascent Property Management
CA DRE# 01992010

(RLNE4518242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have any available units?
4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have?
Some of 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 does offer parking.
Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4584 Georgia St. Unit 6 has units with dishwashers.
