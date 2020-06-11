4584 Georgia St. Unit 6

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

University Heights - Spacious Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo.



Beautiful condo with great space and storage options. Nicely updated wood plank flooring in living and dining areas, open concept through to kitchen. Fully equipped kitchen with microwave, dishwasher, gas stove/oven and granite countertops. Cozy living room comes with a fireplace, built-in bookshelf, and vaulted ceilings. Both bedrooms have large closets, carpeted flooring, with a balcony off the master bedroom. Unit is complete with a stackable washer/dryer, central heat & air, two assigned parking spaces PLUS a garage for storage! Water/Sewer/Trash included in rent. Tenant pays Gas/Electric. Pets considered upon owner approval and additional deposit.



Blocks away from Trolley Barn Park, and amazing cafes, restaurants, and boutique stores on the lively Park Boulevard.



Terms:

- Lease

- All adult occupants (18+) must apply

- Gross monthly income of ~3x rent, good credit, good residential history

- Renter's insurance required



Contact Dustyn to schedule a tour: 760-994-6430 (call/text) | DEvans@AscentPropertyManagement.com



