Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

4570 50th Street #2

4570 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4570 50th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
4570 50th Street #2 Available 05/20/19 Month to Month Lease of Spacious 2 Bedroom Town home in Great Location!!! - Come view this must see unit! Located in the Talmadge Area, this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse offers fantastic tile flooring in the kitchen and dining room areas. All white appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave. Granite counter tops, track lighting, newer white paint and cabinets really brighten up this kitchen space. Enjoy relaxing in your living room next to the fireplace. Newer tan carpet, paint, ceiling fan, and blinds finish out this tranquil room. Enjoy escaping for the evening to your master retreat! Vaulted ceiling includes ceiling fan and skylights along with an attached balcony and two closets. Stroll into your huge bathroom with dual sinks, mirrors, travertine flooring, updated shower and tub enclosure, and sitting area. Washer and dryer are included in the upstairs hallway area. The second bedroom is a dual master with an attached full bathroom. Last but certainly not least, this town house includes 2 separate patio areas perfect for enjoying company and bbq during the warm summer months!

Home includes an attached 1 car garage with storage space and room for 1 additional car in the driveway. Street parking available as well. Additional storage space in the partially finished attic.

No pets accepted. No smoking in the unit permitted.

Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, and alarm system. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable & wifi.

Month to Month Lease Term

Application Requirements:
Credit Score of 680 or Higher
No Evictions
No Bankruptcies
Income Requirement of $4,600 per month
Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)
Employment Verification
Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)

Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!
Gold Key Property Management
(619) 831-8522

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297939)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4570 50th Street #2 have any available units?
4570 50th Street #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4570 50th Street #2 have?
Some of 4570 50th Street #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4570 50th Street #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4570 50th Street #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4570 50th Street #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4570 50th Street #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4570 50th Street #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4570 50th Street #2 offers parking.
Does 4570 50th Street #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4570 50th Street #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4570 50th Street #2 have a pool?
No, 4570 50th Street #2 does not have a pool.
Does 4570 50th Street #2 have accessible units?
No, 4570 50th Street #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4570 50th Street #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4570 50th Street #2 has units with dishwashers.

