in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking bbq/grill garage internet access

4570 50th Street #2 Available 05/20/19 Month to Month Lease of Spacious 2 Bedroom Town home in Great Location!!! - Come view this must see unit! Located in the Talmadge Area, this 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhouse offers fantastic tile flooring in the kitchen and dining room areas. All white appliances in the kitchen including refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, oven, and microwave. Granite counter tops, track lighting, newer white paint and cabinets really brighten up this kitchen space. Enjoy relaxing in your living room next to the fireplace. Newer tan carpet, paint, ceiling fan, and blinds finish out this tranquil room. Enjoy escaping for the evening to your master retreat! Vaulted ceiling includes ceiling fan and skylights along with an attached balcony and two closets. Stroll into your huge bathroom with dual sinks, mirrors, travertine flooring, updated shower and tub enclosure, and sitting area. Washer and dryer are included in the upstairs hallway area. The second bedroom is a dual master with an attached full bathroom. Last but certainly not least, this town house includes 2 separate patio areas perfect for enjoying company and bbq during the warm summer months!



Home includes an attached 1 car garage with storage space and room for 1 additional car in the driveway. Street parking available as well. Additional storage space in the partially finished attic.



No pets accepted. No smoking in the unit permitted.



Owner pays for water, sewer, trash, and alarm system. Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable & wifi.



Month to Month Lease Term



Application Requirements:

Credit Score of 680 or Higher

No Evictions

No Bankruptcies

Income Requirement of $4,600 per month

Income Verification (at least 2 months of paycheck stubs or last 2 years tax returns)

Employment Verification

Rental History Verification (at least 2 years)



Please call our 24/7 leasing line to schedule a showing today!

Gold Key Property Management

(619) 831-8522



(RLNE3297939)