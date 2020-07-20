Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities business center parking dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

4548 W. Point Loma Available 04/01/19 FURNISHED 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath, Townhouse with Garage available April 1st! - This exceptional 2 story, Furnished townhouse offers a bright living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tile counters with breakfast bar, atrium window and stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Neutral paint throughout, linen closet, full size washer/dryer and expanded ceilings and ceiling fans. Fireplace. Enclosed patio downstairs and private balcony upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with dual closets and attached bathroom. 1 Car Garage with Storage. Assigned Parking Space near unit. Well Maintained Gated Community with Community Spa.



Walk to Dusty Rhodes Park, Robb Field and Beach. Close to Sea World, Sunset Cliffs, Downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.

San Diego Unified School District (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School).



Small Dog Allowed with Approval & Deposit. No Smoking. Water, Sewage, Trash Paid. Renters insurance required. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!



Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour!



(RLNE3421849)