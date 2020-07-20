All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4548 W. Point Loma
Last updated March 26 2019 at 10:34 AM

4548 W. Point Loma

4548 West Point Loma Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4548 West Point Loma Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
parking
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
4548 W. Point Loma Available 04/01/19 FURNISHED 2 Bdrm 1.5 Bath, Townhouse with Garage available April 1st! - This exceptional 2 story, Furnished townhouse offers a bright living and dining room, fully-equipped kitchen with upgraded cabinets, tile counters with breakfast bar, atrium window and stainless steel appliance package including refrigerator. Neutral paint throughout, linen closet, full size washer/dryer and expanded ceilings and ceiling fans. Fireplace. Enclosed patio downstairs and private balcony upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with dual closets and attached bathroom. 1 Car Garage with Storage. Assigned Parking Space near unit. Well Maintained Gated Community with Community Spa.

Walk to Dusty Rhodes Park, Robb Field and Beach. Close to Sea World, Sunset Cliffs, Downtown, shopping, dining, entertainment and business centers. Easy access to freeways allowing for convenient travel and commuting.
San Diego Unified School District (Ocean Beach Elementary, Correia Middle School, Point Loma High School).

Small Dog Allowed with Approval & Deposit. No Smoking. Water, Sewage, Trash Paid. Renters insurance required. Good Credit/Income/Rental or Mortgage History A Must!

Call, email or text Sandra at 858-750-9118 for private tour!

(RLNE3421849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4548 W. Point Loma have any available units?
4548 W. Point Loma doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4548 W. Point Loma have?
Some of 4548 W. Point Loma's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4548 W. Point Loma currently offering any rent specials?
4548 W. Point Loma is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4548 W. Point Loma pet-friendly?
Yes, 4548 W. Point Loma is pet friendly.
Does 4548 W. Point Loma offer parking?
Yes, 4548 W. Point Loma offers parking.
Does 4548 W. Point Loma have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4548 W. Point Loma offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4548 W. Point Loma have a pool?
No, 4548 W. Point Loma does not have a pool.
Does 4548 W. Point Loma have accessible units?
No, 4548 W. Point Loma does not have accessible units.
Does 4548 W. Point Loma have units with dishwashers?
No, 4548 W. Point Loma does not have units with dishwashers.
