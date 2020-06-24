All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 13 2020 at 12:44 PM

4545 Florida Street

4545 Florida Street · No Longer Available
Location

4545 Florida Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in charming University Heights. Spacious and bright living room. Hardwood floors throughout house with refrigerator and stove. Lots of storage space.1 parking spot by the alley. Shared washer and dryer. Close to all: shops, restaurants, freeways and more!

Sorry no pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities except trash.

Please go to https://u19372.rently.com to schedule a showing or call our office at 619-832-0172.

Cabrillo Properties
BRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 Florida Street have any available units?
4545 Florida Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 Florida Street have?
Some of 4545 Florida Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 Florida Street currently offering any rent specials?
4545 Florida Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 Florida Street pet-friendly?
No, 4545 Florida Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4545 Florida Street offer parking?
Yes, 4545 Florida Street offers parking.
Does 4545 Florida Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4545 Florida Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 Florida Street have a pool?
No, 4545 Florida Street does not have a pool.
Does 4545 Florida Street have accessible units?
No, 4545 Florida Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 Florida Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 Florida Street does not have units with dishwashers.
