All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4544 Castleton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4544 Castleton Way
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

4544 Castleton Way

4544 Castleton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Clairemont Mesa East
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4544 Castleton Way, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Central Clairemont 4-br., 2-ba. House. - Totally upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and a sitting room/office/studio as well. Big breakfast bar in kitchen. Includes a dishwasher and a big side-by-side refrigerator. Tiled counters. Extra kitchen/utility sink adjacent to outside door. Big pantry. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Unusually large living room with sloped ceiling, refinished high-gloss hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Big master bedroom with sloped ceilings, ceiling fan and mirrored wardrobe doors. Upgraded baths with tiled enclosures and decorator interiors. Interior laundry area. Drought-resistant landscaping plus 4 large storage sheds. Ample driveway and street parking. Quiet cul-de-sac location handy to major Balboa/Genesee shopping, restaurants and services.

No pets allowed.
1-year lease.
NO CO-SIGNERS.
Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5181747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4544 Castleton Way have any available units?
4544 Castleton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4544 Castleton Way have?
Some of 4544 Castleton Way's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4544 Castleton Way currently offering any rent specials?
4544 Castleton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4544 Castleton Way pet-friendly?
No, 4544 Castleton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4544 Castleton Way offer parking?
No, 4544 Castleton Way does not offer parking.
Does 4544 Castleton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4544 Castleton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4544 Castleton Way have a pool?
No, 4544 Castleton Way does not have a pool.
Does 4544 Castleton Way have accessible units?
No, 4544 Castleton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4544 Castleton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4544 Castleton Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IDEA1
899 Park Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Valentina by Alta
1919 Pacific Highway
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Cityview SD
840 17th St
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University