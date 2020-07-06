4544 Castleton Way

Amenities

Central Clairemont 4-br., 2-ba. House. - Totally upgraded home with 4 bedrooms and a sitting room/office/studio as well. Big breakfast bar in kitchen. Includes a dishwasher and a big side-by-side refrigerator. Tiled counters. Extra kitchen/utility sink adjacent to outside door. Big pantry. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and bathrooms. Unusually large living room with sloped ceiling, refinished high-gloss hardwood floors and recessed lighting. Big master bedroom with sloped ceilings, ceiling fan and mirrored wardrobe doors. Upgraded baths with tiled enclosures and decorator interiors. Interior laundry area. Drought-resistant landscaping plus 4 large storage sheds. Ample driveway and street parking. Quiet cul-de-sac location handy to major Balboa/Genesee shopping, restaurants and services.



No pets allowed.

1-year lease.

NO CO-SIGNERS.

Call 858-505-1300 for appointment to see.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



