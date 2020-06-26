4541 Rainier Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Description:

Spacious 3 Story Town-home in Del Cerro!! - 1598 sq. ft. three story 2 bed/3 bath + bonus room town-home in Del Cerro available!

First floor with bonus room/office, full bathroom, spacious closet and 2 car attached garage. Second floor with living area, balcony and kitchen with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, island with cabinet storage and a large pantry. Stainless kitchen appliances that include; refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Third floor has dual master bedrooms with mirrored closets. First master bedroom with a private balcony, separate tub/shower, and an additional walk-in closet. Stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway closet on the third floor. Home is equipped with NEST thermostat and auto smart lighting. One dog will be considered. Must see!!!