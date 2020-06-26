All apartments in San Diego
4541 Rainier Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

4541 Rainier Ave

4541 Rainier Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4541 Rainier Avenue, San Diego, CA 92120
Grantville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Description:
Spacious 3 Story Town-home in Del Cerro!! - 1598 sq. ft. three story 2 bed/3 bath + bonus room town-home in Del Cerro available!
First floor with bonus room/office, full bathroom, spacious closet and 2 car attached garage. Second floor with living area, balcony and kitchen with laminate wood flooring throughout. Updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, island with cabinet storage and a large pantry. Stainless kitchen appliances that include; refrigerator, 5 burner gas stove, oven, dishwasher and built-in microwave. Third floor has dual master bedrooms with mirrored closets. First master bedroom with a private balcony, separate tub/shower, and an additional walk-in closet. Stacked washer and dryer located in the hallway closet on the third floor. Home is equipped with NEST thermostat and auto smart lighting. One dog will be considered. Must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Rainier Ave have any available units?
4541 Rainier Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Rainier Ave have?
Some of 4541 Rainier Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Rainier Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Rainier Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Rainier Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4541 Rainier Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4541 Rainier Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4541 Rainier Ave offers parking.
Does 4541 Rainier Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4541 Rainier Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Rainier Ave have a pool?
No, 4541 Rainier Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Rainier Ave have accessible units?
No, 4541 Rainier Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Rainier Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4541 Rainier Ave has units with dishwashers.
