Beautiful, bright, and sunny residence in gated community of Cypress Hills. Stunning hardwood floors, eye catching panoramic views of San Diego bay and city skylight. Large, double closets in every room, 2 car attached garage. All bedrooms have ensuite baths. Great floor plan, and Views and location are ideal for all. Pristine townhome; minutes to downtown, little Italy, Hillcrest, Balboa Park, freeway, shopping, restaurants, entertainment, airport, parks. And VIEWS!!