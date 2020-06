Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, Location, Locaction!!! This newer home is a rare find in North Park/Normal Heights featuring 3 Bedrooms/2.5 Baths with an oversized garage that may also be used for a man cave or entertainment area. This home has just been upgraded to new with all new appliances, carpet, paint, and cabinets along with granite counter tops. This property is move in ready and is in a great area with restaurants' and shops within walking distance.