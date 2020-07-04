4528 Tonopah Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family detached house in Bay Park with sunny front porch to catch the bay breezes. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, wood burning fireplace and porch. 1/2 water is included in rent. Very pet friendly - large dogs and cats allowed. Near Beaches and Bay, Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, Little Italy, Great Schools, Restaurants, USD, UCSD, SDSU, Trolley, Downtown, Old Town, Mission Valley, Presidio Park, Balboa Park, North Park



Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $3,600/month rent. $3,600 security deposit required + Pet Deposit. 1/2 the water/sewer/trash utility bill is included. Monthly pet fee required.



Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.