San Diego, CA
4528 Tonopah Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:24 AM

4528 Tonopah Avenue

4528 Tonopah Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4528 Tonopah Avenue, San Diego, CA 92110
Bay Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family detached house in Bay Park with sunny front porch to catch the bay breezes. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, yard, wood burning fireplace and porch. 1/2 water is included in rent. Very pet friendly - large dogs and cats allowed. Near Beaches and Bay, Mission Bay, Pacific Beach, Little Italy, Great Schools, Restaurants, USD, UCSD, SDSU, Trolley, Downtown, Old Town, Mission Valley, Presidio Park, Balboa Park, North Park

Date Available: Jun 1st 2020. $3,600/month rent. $3,600 security deposit required + Pet Deposit. 1/2 the water/sewer/trash utility bill is included. Monthly pet fee required.

Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have any available units?
4528 Tonopah Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have?
Some of 4528 Tonopah Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4528 Tonopah Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4528 Tonopah Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4528 Tonopah Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4528 Tonopah Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4528 Tonopah Avenue offers parking.
Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4528 Tonopah Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have a pool?
No, 4528 Tonopah Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4528 Tonopah Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4528 Tonopah Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4528 Tonopah Avenue has units with dishwashers.

