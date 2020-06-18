All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4524 30th St Apt 1/2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4524 30th St Apt 1/2
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

4524 30th St Apt 1/2

4524 30th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4524 30th Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
garage
Move-In Special: $500 Off First Full Month's Rent!

Must see this stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment home w/Garage - Available NOW!

Located steps from Fall Brewing, Polite Provisions, Cafe 21 and many other amazing restaurants, breweries and shopping. Enjoy events such as Art Around Adams in June!

Amenities include:
- Beautiful hardwood floors
- Brand new cabinets with quartz countertops
- Stainless steel appliances
- Dishwasher
- One-car garage with automatic opener
- Additional Garage Available for Rent - $150 Per Month
- Gated courtyard.

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One months rent
- Rental insurance required
- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4524-30Th-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92116.

You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5390207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have any available units?
4524 30th St Apt 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have?
Some of 4524 30th St Apt 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4524 30th St Apt 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 is pet friendly.
Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 offers parking.
Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4524 30th St Apt 1/2 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo
San Diego, CA 92108
eaves Mission Ridge
2745 Meadow Lark Dr
San Diego, CA 92123
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Aquatera Apartment Homes
5777 Mission Center Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University