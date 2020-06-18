Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 courtyard parking garage

Move-In Special: $500 Off First Full Month's Rent!



Must see this stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath apartment home w/Garage - Available NOW!



Located steps from Fall Brewing, Polite Provisions, Cafe 21 and many other amazing restaurants, breweries and shopping. Enjoy events such as Art Around Adams in June!



Amenities include:

- Beautiful hardwood floors

- Brand new cabinets with quartz countertops

- Stainless steel appliances

- Dishwasher

- One-car garage with automatic opener

- Additional Garage Available for Rent - $150 Per Month

- Gated courtyard.



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One months rent

- Rental insurance required

- Pets are welcome with $500 pet deposit, pet rent, and weight/other restrictions

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



Apply Online or Schedule a self-guided tour: http://mynd.rentlinx.com/4524-30Th-St-Apt-1-2-San-Diego-CA-92116.



You can reach us via text directly at (619) 304-0037 or email us at leasing@mynd.co. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5390207)