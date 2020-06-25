All apartments in San Diego
4522 Sauk Ave

4522 Sauk Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Sauk Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Clairemont Mesa East

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4522 Sauk Ave Available 07/12/19 COMING SOON! - New Paint - Huge Backyard - Large Pets Ok - Paint job in progress for this 2 bedroom, 1 bath Clairemont home. New blinds and plumbing fixtures to be installed after the painting is complete. Updated pictures coming soon.

The kitchen includes a stove and a dishwasher. Tenants to provide their own fridge. No fridge water supply available.

Detached one-car garage with laundry hookups. The dryer connections support gas or electric.

Large fenced backyard with firepit. There is a working lawn mower for Tenant use but it will not be repaired or replaced. Gardener references available.

Tenant pays SDG&E and Water. Trash included.

Pets on approval with additional deposit. No pet rent. Picture and proof of vaccinations required for all animals.

Combined monthly income to be about 2.5 x rent = $4875

Renter's or Liability Insurance Requirement:
Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance or agree to pay for a Landlord Liability Insurance Policy (LLIP) at a cost of $9.50/month. Tenants are under no obligation to participate in this Liability Program. The LLIP policy does not insure any of Tenant's personal possessions. If Tenants do not furnish proof of renter's insurance, Tenants will be charged $9.50 per month for LLIP.

(RLNE4997269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Sauk Ave have any available units?
4522 Sauk Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4522 Sauk Ave have?
Some of 4522 Sauk Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4522 Sauk Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Sauk Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Sauk Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 Sauk Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4522 Sauk Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4522 Sauk Ave offers parking.
Does 4522 Sauk Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Sauk Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Sauk Ave have a pool?
No, 4522 Sauk Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Sauk Ave have accessible units?
No, 4522 Sauk Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Sauk Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4522 Sauk Ave has units with dishwashers.
