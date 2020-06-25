Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fire pit

4522 Sauk Ave Available 07/12/19 COMING SOON! - New Paint - Huge Backyard - Large Pets Ok - Paint job in progress for this 2 bedroom, 1 bath Clairemont home. New blinds and plumbing fixtures to be installed after the painting is complete. Updated pictures coming soon.



The kitchen includes a stove and a dishwasher. Tenants to provide their own fridge. No fridge water supply available.



Detached one-car garage with laundry hookups. The dryer connections support gas or electric.



Large fenced backyard with firepit. There is a working lawn mower for Tenant use but it will not be repaired or replaced. Gardener references available.



Tenant pays SDG&E and Water. Trash included.



Pets on approval with additional deposit. No pet rent. Picture and proof of vaccinations required for all animals.



Combined monthly income to be about 2.5 x rent = $4875



Renter's or Liability Insurance Requirement:

Tenants are required to provide proof of Renter's Insurance or agree to pay for a Landlord Liability Insurance Policy (LLIP) at a cost of $9.50/month. Tenants are under no obligation to participate in this Liability Program. The LLIP policy does not insure any of Tenant's personal possessions. If Tenants do not furnish proof of renter's insurance, Tenants will be charged $9.50 per month for LLIP.



(RLNE4997269)