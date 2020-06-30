Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa
Last updated December 16 2019 at 6:01 AM
1 of 1
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have any available units?
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have?
Some of 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa currently offering any rent specials?
4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa pet-friendly?
No, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa offer parking?
Yes, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa offers parking.
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have a pool?
No, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa does not have a pool.
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have accessible units?
No, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa does not have accessible units.
Does 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4497 Vereda Mar De Ponderosa has units with dishwashers.
