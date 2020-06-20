4473 Home Ave Unit 1

Amenities

Beautiful 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Gated Community - Available 9/1/19!!



Fantastic 2 bed/ 1.5 bath condo with additional side yard.



Amenities:



-1 assigned parking spot w/ plenty of street parking available



-Washer/Dryer in unit



-Owner pays water and trash



-Easy access to 805, 94, and city transit .



Lease Terms:



- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.



- Property available to move-in 9/1/2019!



- Rent $1,795/mo



- Security deposit: $1,795



- Tenants to pay for utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet.



Pet Policy: Cat allowed, Small Dog allowed



