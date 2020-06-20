All apartments in San Diego
4473 Home Ave Unit 1
4473 Home Ave Unit 1

4473 Home Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4473 Home Avenue, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Gated Community - Available 9/1/19!!

Fantastic 2 bed/ 1.5 bath condo with additional side yard.

Amenities:

-1 assigned parking spot w/ plenty of street parking available

-Washer/Dryer in unit

-Owner pays water and trash

-Easy access to 805, 94, and city transit .

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in 9/1/2019!

- Rent $1,795/mo

- Security deposit: $1,795

- Tenants to pay for utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet.

Pet Policy: Cat allowed, Small Dog allowed

(RLNE5118595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have any available units?
4473 Home Ave Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have?
Some of 4473 Home Ave Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4473 Home Ave Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4473 Home Ave Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
