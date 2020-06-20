4473 Home Ave Unit 1

Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Gated Community - Available 9/1/19!!
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1.5 bath condo with additional side yard.
Amenities:
-1 assigned parking spot w/ plenty of street parking available
-Washer/Dryer in unit
-Owner pays water and trash
-Easy access to 805, 94, and city transit .
Lease Terms:
- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.
- Property available to move-in 9/1/2019!
- Rent $1,795/mo
- Security deposit: $1,795
- Tenants to pay for utilities: Gas, Electricity, Internet.
Pet Policy: Cat allowed, Small Dog allowed
(RLNE5118595)