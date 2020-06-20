All apartments in San Diego
4467 Valeta St 4

4467 Valeta Street · (619) 807-7277
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4467 Valeta Street, San Diego, CA 92107
Loma Alta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
tennis court
valet service
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
tennis court
valet service
2 bedroom/ 2 baths Point Loma Heights Condo - Property Id: 288064

Beautiful, quiet 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths condo, with all new noise minimizing doors and windows that cancels out the airplane and any street noise. Prime location on a blocked off street with no through traffic. Walking distance to the beach, Robb Field, the Barnes Tennis Center, the Peninsula Y , and the beach. Just a few blocks from O.B.Peoples Market and other OB shops and restaurants.
Assigned off-street parking.
Has refrigerator,oven,range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES.
One (1) year lease.
For more information or to view the unit , call David at 619-540-0462 or Phil at 858-488-4919.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288064
Property Id 288064

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5810426)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4467 Valeta St 4 have any available units?
4467 Valeta St 4 has a unit available for $2,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4467 Valeta St 4 have?
Some of 4467 Valeta St 4's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4467 Valeta St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4467 Valeta St 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4467 Valeta St 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4467 Valeta St 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4467 Valeta St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 4467 Valeta St 4 does offer parking.
Does 4467 Valeta St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4467 Valeta St 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4467 Valeta St 4 have a pool?
No, 4467 Valeta St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4467 Valeta St 4 have accessible units?
No, 4467 Valeta St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4467 Valeta St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4467 Valeta St 4 has units with dishwashers.
