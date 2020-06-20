4467 Valeta St 4

Amenities
2 bedroom/ 2 baths Point Loma Heights Condo - Property Id: 288064
Beautiful, quiet 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths condo, with all new noise minimizing doors and windows that cancels out the airplane and any street noise. Prime location on a blocked off street with no through traffic. Walking distance to the beach, Robb Field, the Barnes Tennis Center, the Peninsula Y , and the beach. Just a few blocks from O.B.Peoples Market and other OB shops and restaurants.
Assigned off-street parking.
Has refrigerator,oven,range, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON THE PREMISES.
One (1) year lease.
For more information or to view the unit , call David at 619-540-0462 or Phil at 858-488-4919.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288064
