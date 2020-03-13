All apartments in San Diego
4455 Quince Street - E

4455 Quince Street · (619) 991-0008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4455 Quince Street, San Diego, CA 92105
City Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Brand new fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath 2nd floor apartment.

This unit has been completely remodeled from top to bottom, new windows, new kitchen cabinets, new countertops, fresh paint new flooring everything in this property is remodeled and done. unit has washer dryer hook ups
The property is on the side of a canyon on a dead end street very private and full gated apartment complex. Close to all major freeways and shopping and centrally located to everything.

call to schedule a viewing today with Bobby
619 991 0008

https://nazarinia.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp
The entire property is gated as well as gates allowing access only to tenants of the buildings. This property is great for small families or two roommates.

5 mins from the 805/15/94, near 3 elementary schools and just down the street from shopping and dining in the newly built city heights shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4455 Quince Street - E have any available units?
4455 Quince Street - E has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4455 Quince Street - E have?
Some of 4455 Quince Street - E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4455 Quince Street - E currently offering any rent specials?
4455 Quince Street - E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4455 Quince Street - E pet-friendly?
No, 4455 Quince Street - E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4455 Quince Street - E offer parking?
Yes, 4455 Quince Street - E does offer parking.
Does 4455 Quince Street - E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4455 Quince Street - E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4455 Quince Street - E have a pool?
No, 4455 Quince Street - E does not have a pool.
Does 4455 Quince Street - E have accessible units?
No, 4455 Quince Street - E does not have accessible units.
Does 4455 Quince Street - E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4455 Quince Street - E has units with dishwashers.
