4444 Kamloop Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage cats allowed

Take a look at this bright and spacious corner home in the desirable community of Bay Ho. The home features brand new flooring, new paint, large fenced in backyard, and 2 car detached garage. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher and separate laundry area includes new washer and dryer. The home is just a few short blocks away from Cadman Elementary School and Rec center. It is also a convenient drive to freeway access, shopping, dining, beaches and more.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 3/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

