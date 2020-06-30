All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4444 Kamloop Avenue

4444 Kamloop Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4444 Kamloop Avenue, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Ho

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Take a look at this bright and spacious corner home in the desirable community of Bay Ho. The home features brand new flooring, new paint, large fenced in backyard, and 2 car detached garage. The kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove, and dishwasher and separate laundry area includes new washer and dryer. The home is just a few short blocks away from Cadman Elementary School and Rec center. It is also a convenient drive to freeway access, shopping, dining, beaches and more.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,900, Available 3/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have any available units?
4444 Kamloop Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have?
Some of 4444 Kamloop Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4444 Kamloop Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4444 Kamloop Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4444 Kamloop Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4444 Kamloop Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4444 Kamloop Avenue offers parking.
Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4444 Kamloop Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have a pool?
No, 4444 Kamloop Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4444 Kamloop Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4444 Kamloop Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4444 Kamloop Avenue has units with dishwashers.

