Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4443 Maryland St.

4443 Maryland Street · No Longer Available
Location

4443 Maryland Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Light & Bright in University Heights - Spacious, upper level 2 bedroom,1 bath apartment available in great University Heights neighborhood. Beautiful wood floors throughout, vintage style kitchen and nice sized bedrooms with large closets.

Exclusive use full-size washer and dryer included. Apartment has central AC!!! City views from the living room and beautifully maintained shared yard area.

This is a non-smoking building.

Call or email now to schedule a showing. Property ready for rental on June 6th.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5799837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4443 Maryland St. have any available units?
4443 Maryland St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4443 Maryland St. currently offering any rent specials?
4443 Maryland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4443 Maryland St. pet-friendly?
No, 4443 Maryland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4443 Maryland St. offer parking?
No, 4443 Maryland St. does not offer parking.
Does 4443 Maryland St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4443 Maryland St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4443 Maryland St. have a pool?
No, 4443 Maryland St. does not have a pool.
Does 4443 Maryland St. have accessible units?
No, 4443 Maryland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4443 Maryland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4443 Maryland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4443 Maryland St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4443 Maryland St. has units with air conditioning.
