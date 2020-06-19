4443 Maryland St.

Amenities

Light & Bright in University Heights - Spacious, upper level 2 bedroom,1 bath apartment available in great University Heights neighborhood. Beautiful wood floors throughout, vintage style kitchen and nice sized bedrooms with large closets.



Exclusive use full-size washer and dryer included. Apartment has central AC!!! City views from the living room and beautifully maintained shared yard area.



This is a non-smoking building.



Call or email now to schedule a showing. Property ready for rental on June 6th.



No Pets Allowed



