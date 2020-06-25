4441 Berting St

Amenities

Awesome house on large lot with two car garage. - Beautiful home just 2.5 miles from SDSU. This large home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room, and a separate kitchen. It has a long driveway with a massive two car garage at the end of it. There are large, private front and back yards perfect to stretch out and relax in. The entire property is gated and fenced in with mature landscaping and foliage growing on the front fence for extra privacy. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment to see it at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867



