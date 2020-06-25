All apartments in San Diego
San Diego, CA
4441 Berting St
4441 Berting St

4441 Berting Street · No Longer Available
San Diego
College West
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

4441 Berting Street, San Diego, CA 92115
College West

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome house on large lot with two car garage. - Beautiful home just 2.5 miles from SDSU. This large home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a large living room, and a separate kitchen. It has a long driveway with a massive two car garage at the end of it. There are large, private front and back yards perfect to stretch out and relax in. The entire property is gated and fenced in with mature landscaping and foliage growing on the front fence for extra privacy. A short distance from the campus, numerous restaurants and shops, and the San Diego Trolley, which now runs from SDSU to downtown San Diego without making you switch trains. Pets allowed upon approval. Call or Text Neil for an appointment to see it at 619-417-2824. Managed by Three Guys Properties, Inc. BRE# 02015867

(RLNE4267374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4441 Berting St have any available units?
4441 Berting St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4441 Berting St currently offering any rent specials?
4441 Berting St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4441 Berting St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4441 Berting St is pet friendly.
Does 4441 Berting St offer parking?
Yes, 4441 Berting St offers parking.
Does 4441 Berting St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4441 Berting St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4441 Berting St have a pool?
No, 4441 Berting St does not have a pool.
Does 4441 Berting St have accessible units?
No, 4441 Berting St does not have accessible units.
Does 4441 Berting St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4441 Berting St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4441 Berting St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4441 Berting St does not have units with air conditioning.
