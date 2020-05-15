All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

4439 Central Ave

4439 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4439 Central Avenue, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled Kensington Cottage for Rent - Amazing opportunity to live in the central San Diego neighborhood of Kensington! This 2 bed/2 bath cottage has just been fully remodeled and upgraded and is now waiting for someone to call it "home". Features original hardwood flooring, upgraded appliances, including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Low maintenance yard. Superior freeway access, and close to schools, shopping, parks, and so much more! Must see this one to believe it - it won't last long!

(RLNE4345902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4439 Central Ave have any available units?
4439 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4439 Central Ave have?
Some of 4439 Central Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4439 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4439 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4439 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4439 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4439 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 4439 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4439 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4439 Central Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4439 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 4439 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4439 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 4439 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4439 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4439 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

