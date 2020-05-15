4439 Central Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remodeled Kensington Cottage for Rent - Amazing opportunity to live in the central San Diego neighborhood of Kensington! This 2 bed/2 bath cottage has just been fully remodeled and upgraded and is now waiting for someone to call it "home". Features original hardwood flooring, upgraded appliances, including refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Low maintenance yard. Superior freeway access, and close to schools, shopping, parks, and so much more! Must see this one to believe it - it won't last long!



(RLNE4345902)