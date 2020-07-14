All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:25 AM

4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50

4435 Nobel Drive · (619) 431-4827
Location

4435 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 · Avail. now

$2,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2B/2BA Townhouse in UTC w/ Vaulted Ceilings, Washer/Dryer & Parking! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Spacious 2B/2BA townhouse available for lease located in the central UTC area featuring approximately 1100 SF of living space over two floor levels. This beautiful home offers a living room on the first level with vaulted ceilings, large windows for plenty of natural light, and an upgraded kitchen. There is access to the balcony from the living room and guest bedroom. With the kitchen overlooking the living room, there is a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, and ample cabinet space. The guest bedroom is on the first level and has access to the hallway bathroom and laundry closet. The hallway bathroom offers a shower/tub combo, and upgraded stacked washer and dryer. On the second floor, there is a loft that overlooks the living room and has access to the top level shared balcony pathway. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, private bathroom with a stand-up shower, and separate vanity. The townhome comes with 2 parking spaces in a secured underground parking garage. Located in the beautiful University Town Square, the community has a pool and BBQ area. Close to restaurants, shopping, major freeways and more!

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2325
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D included
- AIR CONDITIONING: No, heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max under 30lbs considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/aGMtSxJmNTI
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: UTC, University City
- PARKING: 2 spaces in underground garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/Sewer/Trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 Year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Fireplace is decorative only and does not operate. Storage in parking garage is not for tenant use and they will not have access.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4122687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have any available units?
4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have?
Some of 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 currently offering any rent specials?
4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 pet-friendly?
No, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 offer parking?
Yes, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 offers parking.
Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have a pool?
Yes, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 has a pool.
Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have accessible units?
No, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 does not have accessible units.
Does 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4435 Nobel Dr Unit 50 does not have units with dishwashers.
