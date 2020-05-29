All apartments in San Diego
4430 1/2 48th Street

4430 1/2 48th St · No Longer Available
Location

4430 1/2 48th St, San Diego, CA 92115
Talmadge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upstairs 2 bedroom with garage and water/sewer included!!! - Newly renovated apartment home located in the Talmadge community and near San Diego State University is a must-see!
Enjoy San Diego's beautiful breezy days and nightly sunsets on your new very large private patio.

Inside, the living room area is extremely spacious with a nice window that offers plenty of natural sunlight. The entire home has new paint, new carpet/flooring, and blinds throughout.
To the right of the living room area is the cute kitchen. The kitchen offers a new gas stove and fridge. Beautiful white painted cabinetry and tiled countertops. The kitchen also has a perfect spot for a dinette set.

Down the hallway, there is plenty of closet and cabinet space. The bathroom has a new shower enclosure and dazzling lighting. Both bedrooms are sizeable with good closets.

Don't forget this home comes with a detached garage and is pet-friendly with an additional deposit!

*Renters Insurance Required!

(RLNE4450730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4430 1/2 48th Street have any available units?
4430 1/2 48th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4430 1/2 48th Street have?
Some of 4430 1/2 48th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4430 1/2 48th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4430 1/2 48th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4430 1/2 48th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4430 1/2 48th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4430 1/2 48th Street offer parking?
Yes, 4430 1/2 48th Street offers parking.
Does 4430 1/2 48th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4430 1/2 48th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4430 1/2 48th Street have a pool?
No, 4430 1/2 48th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4430 1/2 48th Street have accessible units?
No, 4430 1/2 48th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4430 1/2 48th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4430 1/2 48th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
