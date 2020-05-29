4430 1/2 48th Street

Amenities

Upstairs 2 bedroom with garage and water/sewer included!!! - Newly renovated apartment home located in the Talmadge community and near San Diego State University is a must-see!

Enjoy San Diego's beautiful breezy days and nightly sunsets on your new very large private patio.



Inside, the living room area is extremely spacious with a nice window that offers plenty of natural sunlight. The entire home has new paint, new carpet/flooring, and blinds throughout.

To the right of the living room area is the cute kitchen. The kitchen offers a new gas stove and fridge. Beautiful white painted cabinetry and tiled countertops. The kitchen also has a perfect spot for a dinette set.



Down the hallway, there is plenty of closet and cabinet space. The bathroom has a new shower enclosure and dazzling lighting. Both bedrooms are sizeable with good closets.



Don't forget this home comes with a detached garage and is pet-friendly with an additional deposit!



*Renters Insurance Required!



