Last updated February 23 2020 at 11:16 AM

4427 Cather Ave

4427 Cather Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4427 Cather Avenue, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 3B/2BA Upgraded House w/ Large Yard, A/C & Rooftop Deck! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Stunning 3B/2BA house available for lease in University City featuring approximately 1550 SF of living space over one level. This nicely upgraded home boasts:
-Large yard with plush grass maintained by landlord-provided gardener! Rooftop deck at back of house w/ lovely view over Rose Canyon!
-Spacious living room w/ fireplace & french doors leading to backyard
-Great dining room & upgraded kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, nice backsplash & large skylight
-Two bright guest bedrooms & upgraded guest bathroom
-Master suite w/ private attached bathroom
-Central A/C & heat
-2 car attached garage w/ provided washer/dryer

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
- A ?co-signer will be considered ?if? applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Co?-?sign?e?rs need to complete a full application. Co?-?sign?e?rs must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date
- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $3275
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: Yes
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Two pets max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent per pet

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FT0W6ghd59s
- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call (619) 431-4827 or visit:
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: University City
- PARKING: 2 car attached garage plus driveway
- PROPERTY TYPE: House
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: Yes
- YARD: Yes
- YEAR BUILT: 1972

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE5572192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4427 Cather Ave have any available units?
4427 Cather Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4427 Cather Ave have?
Some of 4427 Cather Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4427 Cather Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4427 Cather Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4427 Cather Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4427 Cather Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4427 Cather Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4427 Cather Ave offers parking.
Does 4427 Cather Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4427 Cather Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4427 Cather Ave have a pool?
No, 4427 Cather Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4427 Cather Ave have accessible units?
No, 4427 Cather Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4427 Cather Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4427 Cather Ave has units with dishwashers.

