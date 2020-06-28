***2BR UNIT WITH CAR GARAGE AND A/C*** This beautiful unit is only few blocks away from various restaurants in North Park. The unit also offers laminate wood flooring and a private one-car garage with a storage area. The complex also has a well-maintained barbecue area for residents and friends to enjoy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4424 Utah Street have any available units?
4424 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Utah Street have?
Some of 4424 Utah Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.