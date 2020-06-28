All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4424 Utah Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4424 Utah Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 7:17 AM

4424 Utah Street

4424 Utah Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4424 Utah Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
***2BR UNIT WITH CAR GARAGE AND A/C*** This beautiful unit is only few blocks away from various restaurants in North Park. The unit also offers laminate wood flooring and a private one-car garage with a storage area. The complex also has a well-maintained barbecue area for residents and friends to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Utah Street have any available units?
4424 Utah Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Utah Street have?
Some of 4424 Utah Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Utah Street currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Utah Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Utah Street pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Utah Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4424 Utah Street offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Utah Street offers parking.
Does 4424 Utah Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Utah Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Utah Street have a pool?
No, 4424 Utah Street does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Utah Street have accessible units?
No, 4424 Utah Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Utah Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Utah Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club River Run
10041 Rio San Diego Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Avalon La Jolla Colony
7205 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037
Villa Bahia
2307 E Beyer Blvd
San Diego, CA 92173

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University