4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking

We are a small family owned and operated business offering a remodel 2BR 2BA upstairs gated apartment that is located in the University Heights community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 163 & 805 freeway. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, balcony, large windows, and a courtyard area. Laundry hook-ups & parking are included. Cats are welcome. No DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.



Rental Terms/// 6 Months

•Rent: $2,000.00

•Available: Now

•Application Fee: $35.00

•Security Deposit: $1000.00



Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510