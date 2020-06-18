All apartments in San Diego
4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2
4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2

4422 Alabama Street · (858) 278-5510
Location

4422 Alabama Street, San Diego, CA 92116
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
We are a small family owned and operated business offering a remodel 2BR 2BA upstairs gated apartment that is located in the University Heights community right off of El Cajon Blvd near 163 & 805 freeway. Included is a kitchen, refrigerator, dishwasher & gas stove. This lovely apartment offers a separate dining area, balcony, large windows, and a courtyard area. Laundry hook-ups & parking are included. Cats are welcome. No DOGS. Utilities are not included in RENT.

Rental Terms/// 6 Months
•Rent: $2,000.00
•Available: Now
•Application Fee: $35.00
•Security Deposit: $1000.00

Applications are available online at www.djsprop.com or can be picked up from our office at 5063 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. If you have any questions or would like to schedule a showing contact our office at 858-278-5510

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have any available units?
4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have?
Some of 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 currently offering any rent specials?
4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 pet-friendly?
No, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 offer parking?
Yes, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 offers parking.
Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have a pool?
No, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 does not have a pool.
Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have accessible units?
No, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4422 ALABAMA ST - #5-UP2 has units with dishwashers.
