4420 Pescadero Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4420 Pescadero Ave

4420 Pescadero Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4420 Pescadero Avenue, San Diego, CA 92107
Ocean Beach Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4420 Pescadero Ave Available 06/01/19 Short Term Furnished Rental Home in Ocean Beach with VIEWS (June1-Sept 30th only) - Short Term Furnished Rental Home in Ocean Beach with VIEWS (June1-Sept 30th only)
Single level ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and bonus room/sun room or 3rd bedroom. Fabulous ocean & sunset views from the front porch and rooftop deck! Lovely, comfortable home with tropical decor, fully equipped kitchen, AC, fireplace, washer/dryer and more. A beautiful home to enjoy the summer in Ocean Beach! Tenant to provide own bedding and towels.
HOME IS AVAILABLE ONLY UNTIL SEPT. 30TH, NO EXCEPTIONS.

Rent Amount: $4500/mo.
Deposit Amount:$4500
Application fee: $40 per adult over the age of 18 living in the unit
Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income
Pets: Small dog ok with $200 deposit and $25/mo pet rent
Renter's Insurance required.
Sorry, no cosigners.

Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings
Please contact our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4904390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4420 Pescadero Ave have any available units?
4420 Pescadero Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4420 Pescadero Ave have?
Some of 4420 Pescadero Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4420 Pescadero Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4420 Pescadero Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4420 Pescadero Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4420 Pescadero Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4420 Pescadero Ave offer parking?
No, 4420 Pescadero Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4420 Pescadero Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4420 Pescadero Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4420 Pescadero Ave have a pool?
No, 4420 Pescadero Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4420 Pescadero Ave have accessible units?
No, 4420 Pescadero Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4420 Pescadero Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4420 Pescadero Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
