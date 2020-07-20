Amenities

4420 Pescadero Ave Available 06/01/19 Short Term Furnished Rental Home in Ocean Beach with VIEWS (June1-Sept 30th only) - Short Term Furnished Rental Home in Ocean Beach with VIEWS (June1-Sept 30th only)

Single level ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and bonus room/sun room or 3rd bedroom. Fabulous ocean & sunset views from the front porch and rooftop deck! Lovely, comfortable home with tropical decor, fully equipped kitchen, AC, fireplace, washer/dryer and more. A beautiful home to enjoy the summer in Ocean Beach! Tenant to provide own bedding and towels.

HOME IS AVAILABLE ONLY UNTIL SEPT. 30TH, NO EXCEPTIONS.



Rent Amount: $4500/mo.

Deposit Amount:$4500

Application fee: $40 per adult over the age of 18 living in the unit

Income requirements: 2.5-3X the rental amount in verifiable income

Pets: Small dog ok with $200 deposit and $25/mo pet rent

Renter's Insurance required.

Sorry, no cosigners.



Apply online! http://www.pasaspropertymanagement.com/rental_listings

Please contact our office for any questions/showings: 619-607-7560, Monday-Friday, or via email: Patti@pasasproperties.com



No Cats Allowed



