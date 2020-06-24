4389 42nd St B

Amenities

Kensington area duplex fully remodeled, with new kitchen and bath. Quartz counter top in the kitchen.New wood look vinyl flooring throughout, for easy up keep and durability. LED lighting and ceiling fans.Easy freeway access to the 15 and 805 puts you just minutes from SDSU, Mission Valley, or any of the downtown neighborhoods.Convenient walking distance to Copley YMCA, schools and shopping. Only 4 blocks away from Adams Ave.One off-street parking space per unit. Renters insurance required. No Smoking. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed



