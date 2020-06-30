All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4383 Rolando Blvd

4383 Rolando Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4383 Rolando Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Rolando Village home on oversized lot! - Location, location! Oversized lot in highly desirable Rolando Village. This 3 bed, 2 bath post-war home boasts charm inside and out. Enjoy West views within multiple outdoor areas and large deck. Sitting at just over a quarter of an acre, the next owner is offered unrivaled space for the area along with a large 2 car garage. Known for tree-lined streets, annual Rolando Village street fair, Halloween parade and expansive growth with area restaurants and shopping make this an opportunity not to be missed.

The home itself features tons of upgrades including solid surface countertops, tile, and wood flooring, ceiling fans thorough out, and much more! Large deck on the back. Must see!

We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.

(RLNE5472682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4383 Rolando Blvd have any available units?
4383 Rolando Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4383 Rolando Blvd have?
Some of 4383 Rolando Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4383 Rolando Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4383 Rolando Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4383 Rolando Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4383 Rolando Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4383 Rolando Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4383 Rolando Blvd offers parking.
Does 4383 Rolando Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4383 Rolando Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4383 Rolando Blvd have a pool?
No, 4383 Rolando Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4383 Rolando Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4383 Rolando Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4383 Rolando Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4383 Rolando Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

