4383 Rolando Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Rolando Village home on oversized lot! - Location, location! Oversized lot in highly desirable Rolando Village. This 3 bed, 2 bath post-war home boasts charm inside and out. Enjoy West views within multiple outdoor areas and large deck. Sitting at just over a quarter of an acre, the next owner is offered unrivaled space for the area along with a large 2 car garage. Known for tree-lined streets, annual Rolando Village street fair, Halloween parade and expansive growth with area restaurants and shopping make this an opportunity not to be missed.



The home itself features tons of upgrades including solid surface countertops, tile, and wood flooring, ceiling fans thorough out, and much more! Large deck on the back. Must see!



We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.



(RLNE5472682)