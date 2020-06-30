4379 McClintock St.

Amenities
Ready Now Normal Heights Townhome Renovated - * 2 Spacious Bedrooms
* Beautiful remodeled Full bath with custom tile
* Luxury Plank flooring and Tile throughout
* New Plush carpet on stairs and bedrooms
* Beautiful kitchen remodel new cabinets , counters and appliances
* New windows and blinds throughout
* Wood Burning Fireplace
* One assigned parking spot
* Additional street parking available
* Small quiet complex
* Ready for Move-In
* Water and Trash Included
Beautiful remodeled property in amazing Hip San Diego location. Close to freeway access and award winning Restaurants, quaint local shops and more. No-one above or below
One off street assigned parking. Street parking all around. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.
One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-
Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info. and showing
(RLNE5363180)