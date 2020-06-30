All apartments in San Diego
4379 McClintock St.

4379 Mcclintock Street · No Longer Available
Location

4379 Mcclintock Street, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Ready Now Normal Heights Townhome Renovated - * 2 Spacious Bedrooms
* Beautiful remodeled Full bath with custom tile
* Luxury Plank flooring and Tile throughout
* New Plush carpet on stairs and bedrooms
* Beautiful kitchen remodel new cabinets , counters and appliances
* New windows and blinds throughout
* Wood Burning Fireplace
* One assigned parking spot
* Additional street parking available
* Small quiet complex
* Ready for Move-In
* Water and Trash Included

Beautiful remodeled property in amazing Hip San Diego location. Close to freeway access and award winning Restaurants, quaint local shops and more. No-one above or below

One off street assigned parking. Street parking all around. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group- Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE5363180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4379 McClintock St. have any available units?
4379 McClintock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4379 McClintock St. have?
Some of 4379 McClintock St.'s amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4379 McClintock St. currently offering any rent specials?
4379 McClintock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4379 McClintock St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4379 McClintock St. is pet friendly.
Does 4379 McClintock St. offer parking?
Yes, 4379 McClintock St. offers parking.
Does 4379 McClintock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4379 McClintock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4379 McClintock St. have a pool?
No, 4379 McClintock St. does not have a pool.
Does 4379 McClintock St. have accessible units?
No, 4379 McClintock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4379 McClintock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4379 McClintock St. does not have units with dishwashers.

