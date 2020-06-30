4379 McClintock St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ready Now Normal Heights Townhome Renovated - * 2 Spacious Bedrooms

* Beautiful remodeled Full bath with custom tile

* Luxury Plank flooring and Tile throughout

* New Plush carpet on stairs and bedrooms

* Beautiful kitchen remodel new cabinets , counters and appliances

* New windows and blinds throughout

* Wood Burning Fireplace

* One assigned parking spot

* Additional street parking available

* Small quiet complex

* Ready for Move-In

* Water and Trash Included



Beautiful remodeled property in amazing Hip San Diego location. Close to freeway access and award winning Restaurants, quaint local shops and more. No-one above or below



One off street assigned parking. Street parking all around. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities except trash. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit . No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls-



