Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

4373 Logan Avenue

4373 Logan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4373 Logan Avenue, San Diego, CA 92113
Mountain View

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Quiet, well-maintained 3-bedroom house! - This clean and well-maintained home is located with very easy access to freeways and main roads, shopping, restaurants and more! Enjoy the hardwood floors and cozy bedrooms. This home is situated on a large lot with open space in the rear, as well as off-street parking and plenty of street parking available. Home comes with laundry hookups. Great separation of space throughout, and privatized third bedroom upstairs that is cozy and inviting. Kitchen comes with lovely granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. Don't miss out!

Dogs ok up to 35lbs. No cats.
Washer/Dryer hookups available
Professionally managed by WeLease call 619-866-3404 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4645834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4373 Logan Avenue have any available units?
4373 Logan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4373 Logan Avenue have?
Some of 4373 Logan Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4373 Logan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4373 Logan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4373 Logan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4373 Logan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4373 Logan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4373 Logan Avenue offers parking.
Does 4373 Logan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4373 Logan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4373 Logan Avenue have a pool?
No, 4373 Logan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4373 Logan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4373 Logan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4373 Logan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4373 Logan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
