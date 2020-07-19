4373 Logan Avenue

Amenities

Quiet, well-maintained 3-bedroom house! - This clean and well-maintained home is located with very easy access to freeways and main roads, shopping, restaurants and more! Enjoy the hardwood floors and cozy bedrooms. This home is situated on a large lot with open space in the rear, as well as off-street parking and plenty of street parking available. Home comes with laundry hookups. Great separation of space throughout, and privatized third bedroom upstairs that is cozy and inviting. Kitchen comes with lovely granite counter-tops and tons of cabinet space. Don't miss out!



Dogs ok up to 35lbs. No cats.

Washer/Dryer hookups available

Professionally managed by WeLease call 619-866-3404 or visit www.weleaseusa.com to schedule a showing.



