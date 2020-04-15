4367 38th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available 07/01/20 Beautiful small house in Normal Heights - Property Id: 129557



REQUIRED: Pre-screening questionnaire.



Small but lots of amenities 2 br/1 ba house, located in the heart of Normal Heights, 5 minutes to the 15 and 805 freeways. Walk to trendy Adams cafes, restaurants.

Built 3 years ago. Only one tenant has lived there.

Amenities:

Tile throughout;

New kitchen granite countertops with glass tile backsplash.

New stove, fridge, microwave and sink.

Large, spacious cabinets with glass doors and brushed nickel hardware.

Fire sprinklers throughout.

Recessed lighting.

Ductless AC with units in both bedrooms and living room. Never a hot day in the summer or a cold day in the winter.

Attached laundry room with stacked washer and drier. Laundry room can be used as storage as well.

Off street parking with 2 parking spaces within large alley gate.

Tankless water heater to save energy.

Small backyard.

New large fans in bedrooms.

Large wall to wall cabinets in bedrooms to compensate for the small space.



Max occupancy: 2

NO SMOKING ON PREMISES

NO PETS

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129557

Property Id 129557



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5791226)