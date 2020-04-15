All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4367 38th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4367 38th St
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

4367 38th St

4367 38th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Normal Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4367 38th St, San Diego, CA 92105
Normal Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available 07/01/20 Beautiful small house in Normal Heights - Property Id: 129557

REQUIRED: Pre-screening questionnaire.

Small but lots of amenities 2 br/1 ba house, located in the heart of Normal Heights, 5 minutes to the 15 and 805 freeways. Walk to trendy Adams cafes, restaurants.
Built 3 years ago. Only one tenant has lived there.
Amenities:
Tile throughout;
New kitchen granite countertops with glass tile backsplash.
New stove, fridge, microwave and sink.
Large, spacious cabinets with glass doors and brushed nickel hardware.
Fire sprinklers throughout.
Recessed lighting.
Ductless AC with units in both bedrooms and living room. Never a hot day in the summer or a cold day in the winter.
Attached laundry room with stacked washer and drier. Laundry room can be used as storage as well.
Off street parking with 2 parking spaces within large alley gate.
Tankless water heater to save energy.
Small backyard.
New large fans in bedrooms.
Large wall to wall cabinets in bedrooms to compensate for the small space.

Max occupancy: 2
NO SMOKING ON PREMISES
NO PETS
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/129557
Property Id 129557

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5791226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4367 38th St have any available units?
4367 38th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4367 38th St have?
Some of 4367 38th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4367 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
4367 38th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4367 38th St pet-friendly?
No, 4367 38th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4367 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 4367 38th St offers parking.
Does 4367 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4367 38th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4367 38th St have a pool?
No, 4367 38th St does not have a pool.
Does 4367 38th St have accessible units?
No, 4367 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 4367 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4367 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtyard on 68th
4823 68th Street
San Diego, CA 92115
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University