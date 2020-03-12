All apartments in San Diego
4355 Texas Street

4355 Texas Street · (619) 483-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4355 Texas Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This small apartment community is centrally located in North Park. You are on buslines and within walking distance of the many great eateries and shops North Park has to offer. You are also just a short distance from Mission Valley and HWY 8.

Our upcoming unit has a spacious living room, features hardwood flooring in both living room and bedroom. The kitchen has a vintage feel with the custom tile countertop and backsplash. There is a separate dining area that will accomodate your dining table for eat-in convenience. The unit is located on the ground level of a gated property.

Please drive by now to check out the neighborhood and review our screening criteria below.

** Pictures are shown prior to renovations and upgrades, new pictures to come soon!

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5 years good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord
-cats only with add'l deposit of $250 (sorry, no dogs). 2 pet max.

Please confirm you meet the rental criteria and call the office or Becky at 619-980-7118.

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
(619) 698-7520
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,510, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,460, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4355 Texas Street have any available units?
4355 Texas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 4355 Texas Street currently offering any rent specials?
4355 Texas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4355 Texas Street pet-friendly?
No, 4355 Texas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4355 Texas Street offer parking?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not offer parking.
Does 4355 Texas Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4355 Texas Street have a pool?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not have a pool.
Does 4355 Texas Street have accessible units?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4355 Texas Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4355 Texas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4355 Texas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
