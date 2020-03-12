4355 Texas Street

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

This small apartment community is centrally located in North Park. You are on buslines and within walking distance of the many great eateries and shops North Park has to offer. You are also just a short distance from Mission Valley and HWY 8.



Our upcoming unit has a spacious living room, features hardwood flooring in both living room and bedroom. The kitchen has a vintage feel with the custom tile countertop and backsplash. There is a separate dining area that will accomodate your dining table for eat-in convenience. The unit is located on the ground level of a gated property.



Please drive by now to check out the neighborhood and review our screening criteria below.



** Pictures are shown prior to renovations and upgrades, new pictures to come soon!



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5 years good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

-cats only with add'l deposit of $250 (sorry, no dogs). 2 pet max.



Please confirm you meet the rental criteria and call the office or Becky at 619-980-7118.



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

(619) 698-7520

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,510, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,460, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.