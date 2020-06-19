Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2BR 2BA + Office Home in Kensington - Spacious Layout, Updated Throughout, Canyon Views, AC + 1 Car Garage, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST***



**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED, PLEASE CONTACT GPM FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***



4354 N. Talmadge Dr.

San Diego, CA 92116



Located in Kensington



CROSS STREET: Adams Ave.



2 Bedrooms + Office/Den

2 Baths

Estimated 1624 sq. ft.

House

1 Story

1 Car Garage

**NO CARPET** Wood Flooring Throughout**



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Stove/Oven-Gas

Microwave

Stainless Steel Appliances

Updated Kitchen

Granite Countertops

Tile Backspace

Wood Flooring

Recessed Lighting

Open Spacious Kitchen



Recently Painted

Updated Throughout

Coved Ceilings

Fireplace in Living Room

Wood Flooring Throughout

Tile Floors in Bathrooms

Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom and Office

Master Bedroom opens to the backyard deck

Canyon views from the Master Bedroom

Master Bath has a Large Spa Tub and Walk-In Shower

Second Bath has a Walk-in Shower

Washer/Dryer - in Garage

Storage Space in the Garage



A/C

Forced Air Heat

1 Car Garage

Courtyard at Entry of Home

Backyard has a large Deck (Patio Funiture Stays)

Canyon Views from the Backyard

Below the deck is a nice garden



CLOSE TO:

Shops

Resturants

Breweries

Banks

UPS

Grocery stores

Interstate 15 & 8



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $3775.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets - Cat or Dog - 70lbs or Less

Pet Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



