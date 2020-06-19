Amenities
2BR 2BA + Office Home in Kensington - Spacious Layout, Updated Throughout, Canyon Views, AC + 1 Car Garage, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST***
**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED, PLEASE CONTACT GPM FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***
4354 N. Talmadge Dr.
San Diego, CA 92116
Located in Kensington
CROSS STREET: Adams Ave.
2 Bedrooms + Office/Den
2 Baths
Estimated 1624 sq. ft.
House
1 Story
1 Car Garage
**NO CARPET** Wood Flooring Throughout**
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Gas
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Tile Backspace
Wood Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Open Spacious Kitchen
Recently Painted
Updated Throughout
Coved Ceilings
Fireplace in Living Room
Wood Flooring Throughout
Tile Floors in Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom and Office
Master Bedroom opens to the backyard deck
Canyon views from the Master Bedroom
Master Bath has a Large Spa Tub and Walk-In Shower
Second Bath has a Walk-in Shower
Washer/Dryer - in Garage
Storage Space in the Garage
A/C
Forced Air Heat
1 Car Garage
Courtyard at Entry of Home
Backyard has a large Deck (Patio Funiture Stays)
Canyon Views from the Backyard
Below the deck is a nice garden
CLOSE TO:
Shops
Resturants
Breweries
Banks
UPS
Grocery stores
Interstate 15 & 8
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3775.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog - 70lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****
Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717
(RLNE5069635)