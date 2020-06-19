All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4354 N Talmadge Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4354 N Talmadge Dr
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

4354 N Talmadge Dr

4354 North Talmadge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4354 North Talmadge Drive, San Diego, CA 92116
Kensington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2BR 2BA + Office Home in Kensington - Spacious Layout, Updated Throughout, Canyon Views, AC + 1 Car Garage, Pet Friendly - ***AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 1ST***

**** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB PROPERTY IS STILL OCCUPIED, PLEASE CONTACT GPM FOR SHOWING APPOINTMENTS. The property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been viewed. Schedule a showing a www.gpmsandiego.com***

4354 N. Talmadge Dr.
San Diego, CA 92116

Located in Kensington

CROSS STREET: Adams Ave.

2 Bedrooms + Office/Den
2 Baths
Estimated 1624 sq. ft.
House
1 Story
1 Car Garage
**NO CARPET** Wood Flooring Throughout**

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Stove/Oven-Gas
Microwave
Stainless Steel Appliances
Updated Kitchen
Granite Countertops
Tile Backspace
Wood Flooring
Recessed Lighting
Open Spacious Kitchen

Recently Painted
Updated Throughout
Coved Ceilings
Fireplace in Living Room
Wood Flooring Throughout
Tile Floors in Bathrooms
Ceiling Fans in Master Bedroom and Office
Master Bedroom opens to the backyard deck
Canyon views from the Master Bedroom
Master Bath has a Large Spa Tub and Walk-In Shower
Second Bath has a Walk-in Shower
Washer/Dryer - in Garage
Storage Space in the Garage

A/C
Forced Air Heat
1 Car Garage
Courtyard at Entry of Home
Backyard has a large Deck (Patio Funiture Stays)
Canyon Views from the Backyard
Below the deck is a nice garden

CLOSE TO:
Shops
Resturants
Breweries
Banks
UPS
Grocery stores
Interstate 15 & 8

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $3775.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets - Cat or Dog - 70lbs or Less
Pet Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

***Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE5069635)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have any available units?
4354 N Talmadge Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have?
Some of 4354 N Talmadge Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4354 N Talmadge Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4354 N Talmadge Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4354 N Talmadge Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4354 N Talmadge Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4354 N Talmadge Dr offers parking.
Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4354 N Talmadge Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have a pool?
No, 4354 N Talmadge Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have accessible units?
No, 4354 N Talmadge Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4354 N Talmadge Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4354 N Talmadge Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Mesa Village
11355 Zapata Ave
San Diego, CA 92126
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120
Montierra
9904 Kika Ct
San Diego, CA 92129
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University