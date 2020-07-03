All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4352 49th Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4352 49th Street - 3
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

4352 49th Street - 3

4352 49th Street · (877) 951-7767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
City Heights
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4352 49th Street, San Diego, CA 92115
City Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Lower floor unit- Large updated kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, plank flooring throughout. Living room with sliders leading out to the patio. Large master bedroom with dual closets. Remodeled bathroom with granite countertops with shower/bath combo.

Please note the unit in photos is not exact, there are slight differences.
Secure gated community,
1 garage Parking sport with the unit,
Onsite laundry facility,
The additional storage unit may be available at an additional cost

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4352 49th Street - 3 have any available units?
4352 49th Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4352 49th Street - 3 have?
Some of 4352 49th Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4352 49th Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4352 49th Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4352 49th Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4352 49th Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4352 49th Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4352 49th Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 4352 49th Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4352 49th Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4352 49th Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 4352 49th Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4352 49th Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4352 49th Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4352 49th Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4352 49th Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4352 49th Street - 3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

La Jolla Blue
7039 Charmant Dr
San Diego, CA 92122
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
Aldea at Mesa College
7322 Mesa College Dr
San Diego, CA 92111
Shift Apartments
1501 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity