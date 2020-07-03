4352 49th Street - 3

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Lower floor unit- Large updated kitchen with granite countertops, ample cabinet space, ceiling fans, plank flooring throughout. Living room with sliders leading out to the patio. Large master bedroom with dual closets. Remodeled bathroom with granite countertops with shower/bath combo.



Please note the unit in photos is not exact, there are slight differences.

Secure gated community,

1 garage Parking sport with the unit,

Onsite laundry facility,

The additional storage unit may be available at an additional cost