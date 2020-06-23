All apartments in San Diego
4351 Nobel Dr 58

4351 Nobel Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4351 Nobel Drive, San Diego, CA 92122
University City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
BEAUTIFUL UTC 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 92446

BEAUTIFUL 2 bed / 2.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of UTC. Walking distance to phenomenal restaurants and shopping, including The Winery Restaurant, Raised By Wolves Speakeasy, Draft Republic, Bristol Farms Market, and many more. 1 mile to Whole Foods, 20 minute drive to downtown San Diego or the beach towns. Walkable to University Center High School, and a quick drive to UCSD.

The townhome is 4-tiered. The 2-car garage and laundry room are the bottom level. Next up is the living room, followed by the kitchen / patio / dining room / bathroom on the third level, and 2 master bedrooms with bathrooms on the 4th level. It has high ceilings and is a very spacious 1,766 square feet. The townhome comes with washer and dryer, fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

The neighborhood is quiet yet near lively areas. Rent is $2900 a month for a 12-month lease, and includes water, neighborhood landscaping, and full use of the pool and Jacuzzi / grill area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/92446
Property Id 92446

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4595746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have any available units?
4351 Nobel Dr 58 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have?
Some of 4351 Nobel Dr 58's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4351 Nobel Dr 58 currently offering any rent specials?
4351 Nobel Dr 58 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4351 Nobel Dr 58 pet-friendly?
No, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 offer parking?
Yes, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 does offer parking.
Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have a pool?
Yes, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 has a pool.
Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have accessible units?
No, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 does not have accessible units.
Does 4351 Nobel Dr 58 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4351 Nobel Dr 58 has units with dishwashers.
