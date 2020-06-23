4351 Nobel Dr 58

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL UTC 2 bed / 2.5 bath Townhouse - Property Id: 92446



BEAUTIFUL 2 bed / 2.5 bathroom Townhome in the heart of UTC. Walking distance to phenomenal restaurants and shopping, including The Winery Restaurant, Raised By Wolves Speakeasy, Draft Republic, Bristol Farms Market, and many more. 1 mile to Whole Foods, 20 minute drive to downtown San Diego or the beach towns. Walkable to University Center High School, and a quick drive to UCSD.



The townhome is 4-tiered. The 2-car garage and laundry room are the bottom level. Next up is the living room, followed by the kitchen / patio / dining room / bathroom on the third level, and 2 master bedrooms with bathrooms on the 4th level. It has high ceilings and is a very spacious 1,766 square feet. The townhome comes with washer and dryer, fridge, oven, microwave, and dishwasher.



The neighborhood is quiet yet near lively areas. Rent is $2900 a month for a 12-month lease, and includes water, neighborhood landscaping, and full use of the pool and Jacuzzi / grill area.

No Pets Allowed



