Duplex Home in Clairemont. Only 10 minute drive to Pacific Beach and La Jolla. Walk to shopping and within 2 miles of all major freeways. Private backyard. Newly remodeled. Less than 10-15 minute drive to all hospitals UCSD, Scripps, Rady Sharp, Kaiser. The address is 4342 Bannock San Diego, Ca. 92117. 2 bedroom 1 bath. FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS ACROSS THE STREET

