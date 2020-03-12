All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115

4341 Revillo Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rolando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115
Rolando

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Home Sweet Home! Ready for YOU! - This two story house sits high off the street. It's a corner lot and has large front and backyard. Central Heat And Air and Fireplace. Hardwood floors have been refinished throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Lots of cabinetry space.Plantation Shutters in living room and new faux wood blinds in bedrooms. One bedroom is located downstairs with bathroom and shower. Other 2 bedrooms and hall bathroom is upstairs. Every bedroom has ceiling fan. 2 Car Garage, plus carport (back shed not included). Close To Joan Kroc, Sdsu, Lake Murray.
Pet considered with pet deposit. Tenants pay all utilities.READY FOR MOVE IN....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have any available units?
4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have?
Some of 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 currently offering any rent specials?
4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 is pet friendly.
Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 offer parking?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 does offer parking.
Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have a pool?
No, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 does not have a pool.
Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have accessible units?
No, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 does not have accessible units.
Does 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4341 Revillo Dr, San Diego, CA 92115 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Studios 435
435 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University