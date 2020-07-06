4329 Witherby St.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Mission Hills - Charming home in one of San Diego's finest neighborhoods. Oak hardwood floors, formal dining room, refinished bath, updated appliances, and fenced rear patio space. Third bedroom makes for a perfect office or den. Detached garage included for storage use only. Situated on a quiet corner lot in the heart of Mission Hills. Your personal retreat with easy access to Hillcrest and Downtown San Diego. This one won't last long--schedule a viewing today! DRE #02062905



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5522291)