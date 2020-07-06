All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4329 Witherby St.

4329 Witherby Street · No Longer Available
Location

4329 Witherby Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Mission Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Mission Hills - Charming home in one of San Diego's finest neighborhoods. Oak hardwood floors, formal dining room, refinished bath, updated appliances, and fenced rear patio space. Third bedroom makes for a perfect office or den. Detached garage included for storage use only. Situated on a quiet corner lot in the heart of Mission Hills. Your personal retreat with easy access to Hillcrest and Downtown San Diego. This one won't last long--schedule a viewing today! DRE #02062905

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5522291)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 Witherby St. have any available units?
4329 Witherby St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 Witherby St. have?
Some of 4329 Witherby St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 Witherby St. currently offering any rent specials?
4329 Witherby St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 Witherby St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 Witherby St. is pet friendly.
Does 4329 Witherby St. offer parking?
Yes, 4329 Witherby St. offers parking.
Does 4329 Witherby St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4329 Witherby St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 Witherby St. have a pool?
No, 4329 Witherby St. does not have a pool.
Does 4329 Witherby St. have accessible units?
No, 4329 Witherby St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 Witherby St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4329 Witherby St. does not have units with dishwashers.

