4326 Oregon Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful upstairs North Park 2 Br 2 Ba, unit. Just a short walk to parks, 30th street craft beer center, grocery store, food and all the attractions North Park has to offer a resident.



Bright, spacious unit with windows throughout. Garden window over the granite island kitchen. A sliding glass door provides access to the balcony off the living area.



Two bedrooms, two baths. This optimal floor plan allows for maximum privacy, one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second bathroom is outside the second bedroom in the hallway. BOTH are Full baths.



Water, sewer, and trash are owner paid.



Enclosed Garage with garage door opener and tandem space Room for 2 vehicles. Included in rent.



Garden window makes the kitchen light and airy, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, DW, A/C fireplace, and enclosed one car garage with tandem parking space for a second vehicle.



One Pet, Ok. Breed, age, and weight restriction, and pet screening apply. A $40/mo per person water surcharge over 2 ppl, Occupancy 4 max.



rent $2090 Mo

Deposit $1500 pet deposit $250 pet . Pet rent $30 mo.

Credit and background check required for applicants 18 and over.

income min 3.0 X rent, MIN 690 FICO credit score. Credit and background check required.