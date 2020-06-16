All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 4326 Oregon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
4326 Oregon Street
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:03 PM

4326 Oregon Street

4326 Oregon Street · (619) 304-3078
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
North Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4326 Oregon Street, San Diego, CA 92104
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful upstairs North Park 2 Br 2 Ba, unit. Just a short walk to parks, 30th street craft beer center, grocery store, food and all the attractions North Park has to offer a resident.

Bright, spacious unit with windows throughout. Garden window over the granite island kitchen. A sliding glass door provides access to the balcony off the living area.

Two bedrooms, two baths. This optimal floor plan allows for maximum privacy, one bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The second bathroom is outside the second bedroom in the hallway. BOTH are Full baths.

Water, sewer, and trash are owner paid.

Enclosed Garage with garage door opener and tandem space Room for 2 vehicles. Included in rent.

Garden window makes the kitchen light and airy, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, DW, A/C fireplace, and enclosed one car garage with tandem parking space for a second vehicle.

One Pet, Ok. Breed, age, and weight restriction, and pet screening apply. A $40/mo per person water surcharge over 2 ppl, Occupancy 4 max.

rent $2090 Mo
Deposit $1500 pet deposit $250 pet . Pet rent $30 mo.
Credit and background check required for applicants 18 and over.
income min 3.0 X rent, MIN 690 FICO credit score. Credit and background check required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 Oregon Street have any available units?
4326 Oregon Street has a unit available for $2,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 Oregon Street have?
Some of 4326 Oregon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4326 Oregon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4326 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street does offer parking.
Does 4326 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4326 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 4326 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4326 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 4326 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 Oregon Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4326 Oregon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ocean Air
10500 Sea Pearl Cove
San Diego, CA 92130
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Tierrasanta Ridge Apartment Homes
5410 Repecho Dr
San Diego, CA 92124
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Hanover Mission Valley
6161 Fairmount Avenue
San Diego, CA 92120
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity