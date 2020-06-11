All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:09 AM

4313 5th Ave

4313 5th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4313 5th Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Hillcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Contemporary 1B/1BA Condo in Hillcrest w/ Upgraded Kitchen, W/D & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Contemporary 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 640 SF of living space. Reserved parking space right in front of unit! Nice front patio with large glass sliding door. Spacious living room & laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Bedroom features: fogged glass door, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, washer/dryer & attractive attached full bathroom. Community features swimming pool, tennis courts & reservable clubhouse! Prime location just off highways 163 & 8 for easy access to Hillcrest & downtown.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1770
- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit
- A/C: No
- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scAlLjwPqGU

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest, Montecito Point
- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space
- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash
- YEAR BUILT: 1973

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Countertop microwave provided as-is
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 5th Ave have any available units?
4313 5th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 5th Ave have?
Some of 4313 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4313 5th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 5th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4313 5th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 4313 5th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4313 5th Ave offers parking.
Does 4313 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 5th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4313 5th Ave has a pool.
Does 4313 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 4313 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 5th Ave has units with dishwashers.
