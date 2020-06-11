4313 5th Ave

Amenities

Contemporary 1B/1BA Condo in Hillcrest w/ Upgraded Kitchen, W/D & Swimming Pool! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Contemporary 1B/1BA condo available for lease in Hillcrest featuring 640 SF of living space. Reserved parking space right in front of unit! Nice front patio with large glass sliding door. Spacious living room & laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful upgraded kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Bedroom features: fogged glass door, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, washer/dryer & attractive attached full bathroom. Community features swimming pool, tennis courts & reservable clubhouse! Prime location just off highways 163 & 8 for easy access to Hillcrest & downtown.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1770

- WASHER/DRYER: W/D in unit

- A/C: No

- PET RESTRICTIONS: One pet max considered for additional $40 monthly pet rent



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog, please submit a separate application for it. Please use the following link: www.goodlife.petscreening.com Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



If you are applying with an emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIDEO TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scAlLjwPqGU



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Hillcrest, Montecito Point

- PARKING: 1 reserved parking space

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/sewer/trash

- YEAR BUILT: 1973



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Countertop microwave provided as-is

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



